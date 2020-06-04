Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.