Hutner Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 376,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

