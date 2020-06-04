Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $14.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $560.01. The company had a trading volume of 547,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.44.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

