Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 128,317 Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,317 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 2.95% of TESSCO Technologies worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 66.1% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,101,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 407,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TESS shares. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.60). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.86 million. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

