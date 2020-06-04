Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.85 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.5% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.22.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.61. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

