Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.77 Million in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Valvoline accounts for about 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

VVV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 138,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,393. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

