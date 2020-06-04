Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,548 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.28% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,619,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 442,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

