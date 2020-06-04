Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 39,727 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 231,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 11,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $7,604,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 1,169,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,917,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

