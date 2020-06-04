Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 48,584 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,584 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.27. 138,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,797. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

