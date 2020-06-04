Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 72,369 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,369 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,322,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,752. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

