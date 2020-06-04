Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $495,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.36. 11,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

