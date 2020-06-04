Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit