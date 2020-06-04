Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

