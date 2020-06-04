Lateef Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 72,848,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,704,640. The company has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

