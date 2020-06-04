Lateef Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,300 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,020,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $676,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,769,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,883. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

