Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $3.04 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,950 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 913,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 2,529,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,137,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

