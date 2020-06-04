Lateef Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,380.0% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 467.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,410.20. 976,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $982.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,345.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,338.20. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

