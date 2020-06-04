Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

LMT stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.35. The company had a trading volume of 794,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.89 and a 200 day moving average of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

