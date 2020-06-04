Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Lowe’s Companies worth $470,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

