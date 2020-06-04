LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE:LYB opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

