Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

