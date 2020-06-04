Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 131,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.98.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

