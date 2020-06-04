Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

