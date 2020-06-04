Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $683,150.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,813,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit