Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Medallia stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 193,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,992. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -14.60.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

