Mirova US LLC Acquires 20,150 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,273 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.9% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.98. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.