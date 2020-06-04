Mirova US LLC Buys 60,675 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Visa comprises 6.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.65. 4,960,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit