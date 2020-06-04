Mirova US LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,499 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 8.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.54. 2,539,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.09. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

