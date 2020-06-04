Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,585,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 454,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

