NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $251.30. 2,316,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $243.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

