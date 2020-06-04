Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO traded down $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $313.58. 21,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.18.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.