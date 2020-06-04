Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 2,540 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. 304,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,549. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

