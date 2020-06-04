Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 9,800 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

FB stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.29. 16,849,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

