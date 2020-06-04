Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fortive worth $46,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortive by 60.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 311.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

