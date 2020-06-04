Nicholas Company Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.85. 3,775,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

