Nicholas Company Inc. Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040,396. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

