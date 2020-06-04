Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

