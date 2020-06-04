Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 30,195 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $31,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624,616. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

