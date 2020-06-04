Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,350 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 269,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 457,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

