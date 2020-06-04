Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 75,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 5,394,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $703,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.