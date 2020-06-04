Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. 1,307,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,798. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

