Northeast Investment Management Acquires 6,412 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $97,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 17,897,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,088,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

