Northeast Investment Management Buys 888 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 241,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.