Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,161 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.