Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $121.95. 5,785,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $351.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

