Northeast Investment Management Has $1.85 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342,814. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

