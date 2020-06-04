Northeast Investment Management Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $242.50 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

