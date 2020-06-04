Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,630,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.86. 1,929,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,219. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

