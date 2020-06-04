Northeast Investment Management Sells 12,358 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 21.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 144.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $211,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 2,007,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

