Northeast Investment Management Sells 131 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,240. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

