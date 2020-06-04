Northeast Investment Management Sells 196 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.19. 3,062,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,463. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $220.17. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.