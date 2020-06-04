Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,844 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 19,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in Danaher by 51.9% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 579,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.50. 1,693,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,093. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

